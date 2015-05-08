WASHINGTON, D.C. A suspected stowaway hiding in a baggage compartment of a Greyhound bus is in critical condition after the vehicle caught fire Thursday afternoon in Virginia, snarling highway traffic for 10 miles on busy Interstate 95.

The southbound bus was traveling in Stafford, about 44 miles south of Washington, D.C. on a trip from New York to Richmond around 2:30 p.m. when the driver saw and smelled smoke inside the bus, Virginia State Police said in a statement.The driver pulled the vehicle to the right shoulder and the 28 passengers safely evacuated the bus without incident.

Fire crews and state police discovered the fire coming from the baggage compartment below the passenger cabin. Inside, they discovered a badly burned man, who was not identified, police saidHe was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

State police are investigating how the man got into the compartment and how the fire started.

