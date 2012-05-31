NEW YORK New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed a far-reaching ban this week on sales of large-size sugary beverages by restaurants, mobile food carts, movie theaters and delis.

The proposal is one in a long string of bans and other measures that Bloomberg says will improve public health.

In some cases, Bloomberg's initiatives have been seen as models for how other big cities can usher in quality of life improvements and curtail unhealthy habits. But critics have balked, calling Bloomberg's New York a "nanny state" where the real target has been personal freedom.

* In 2003, the city banned smoking in bars and restaurants. Eight years later, smoking was also banned in public parks, beaches, and plazas.

* In 2006, the New York City Board of Health adopted the nation's first major ban on the use of most artificial trans fats in restaurant cooking.

* In 2008, New York became the first major city to require fast-food restaurants to post calorie information in large type on their menu boards, including at McDonald's and Starbucks.

* In 2009, the city's Education Department issued new rules that effectively banned bake sales in city schools.

* In 2010, Bloomberg stepped up to coordinate the National Salt Reduction Initiative, a U.S.-wide effort to cut salt in restaurant and packaged foods by 25 percent.

* The billionaire mayor's charitable foundation has also been active in public-health issues, particularly an anti-tobacco effort. This year, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a $220 million commitment over the next four years to fight tobacco use globally, including for the funding of legal challenges against the industry.

* The city's health department has led a series of campaigns against smoking and unhealthy eating, running graphic ads on the city's subway cars that have featured people deformed by illness.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)