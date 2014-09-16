LOS ANGELES A lifeguard in a pickup truck accidentally ran over a 25-year-old sunbather at Southern California's Venice Beach, a popular destination for tourists, leaving the woman with fractures and damage to her internal organs, police said on Tuesday.

Lorae Bermudez had been lying in the sand at the Los Angeles area beach with her husband a short distance away when the lifeguard ran over her on Monday, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Liliana Preciado said.

The woman remained conscious after she was struck, said Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector Scott Miller, whose agency supplies lifeguards for area beaches and employs the worker who ran over the sunbather.

Bermudez, from the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, was transported to a hospital with bone fractures and lacerations to her internal organs, Preciado said.

The lifeguard who ran over her had just come back from helping swimmers in distress, Miller said. Los Angeles police on Tuesday turned over the results of their investigation to the Fire Department, which will look further into the incident, he said.

