SAN FRANCISCO A kite surfer was hit by a car after a strong gust of wind pushed him onto a San Francisco highway on Friday, police said.

The victim, who was not officially identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, San Francisco Police Department spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said in a statement.

Gatpandan said the man was setting up his board when he was hit by the gust of wind around 3:15 p.m. and carried on to the southbound lanes of the Great Highway on the city's western coast.

Witnesses told local broadcaster CBS San Francisco that the man was dragged by the wind from Ocean Beach, through a parking lot and onto the highway before he was hit by an SUV.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Eric Beech)