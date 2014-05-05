DENVER A 43-year-old Colorado woman who survived six days trapped in the wreckage of her car after driving off a mountain highway was listed in critical condition on Monday at a Denver-area hospital, authorities said.

Kristin Hopkins, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was reported missing by her family on April 29, the day of the presumed automobile crash, said Park County Undersheriff Monte Gore.

Gore said a group of people spotted the wreckage of a car on Sunday while driving along a mountain highway near Red Hill Pass, about 65 miles southwest of Denver, and hiked 140 feet down the slope to the crash site.

The group then returned to their vehicle and drove that afternoon to the sheriff's office, where they reported they had "found a body in a vehicle," Gore said.

Gore said when emergency crews reached the site, they found Hopkins alive inside her car.

Trooper Nate Reid, spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said Hopkins had been driving southbound on Highway 285 when she lost control of her Chevrolet Malibu around a curve.

The vehicle was believed to have gone airborne after striking several trees and rolled several times down a steep embankment before coming to rest upside down in a grove of aspen trees, Reid said.

Reid said Hopkins was "conscious and coherent" when rescuers reached her on Sunday.

Hopkins was flown by helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in suburban Denver, where a spokeswoman said she is listed in critical condition. There were no further details on the nature or extent of her injuries.

(This story was refiled to change the dateline to DENVER from LOS ANGELES)

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Steve Gorman and Grant McCool)