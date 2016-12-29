WASHINGTON U.S. authorities and cooperating Swiss banks have wrapped up their efforts under a voluntary program aimed at combating offshore tax evasion that allowed the banks to resolve potential criminal charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"We are now in the legacy phase of the Program, in which the participating banks are cooperating, and will continue to cooperate, in all related civil and criminal proceedings and investigations," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Caroline Ciraolo said in a statement announcing the final resolutions under the program.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)