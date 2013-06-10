WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will consider a wide range of options on Syria during meetings at the White House this week, a State Department spokeswoman said on Monday, expressing concern over a worsening situation in Syria.

"A wider range of options have been prepared for the president's consideration and internal meetings to discuss the situation," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "Conditions on the ground have worsened. That is frankly concerning," she added, pointing at the involvement of Hezbollah and Iran in the Syrian civil war.

The White House meetings, including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, could decide on whether to arm Syrian rebels, a U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

