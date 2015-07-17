Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
WASHINGTON T-Mobile US Inc will pay $17.5 million to settle a U.S. investigation of two 911 service outages last year, marking the largest such fine by the Federal Communications Commission.
The FCC on Friday said it found that better safeguards in T-Mobile's 911 network architecture would have prevented the outages, which together lasted for about three hours on Aug. 8 and affected almost all of the wireless carriers' 50 million customers nationwide.
The FCC said it also found T-Mobile did not notify affected 911 call centers in a timely manner, as required by FCC rules.
T-Mobile representatives count not be immediately reached for comment.
The fourth-largest U.S. mobile carrier also agreed to set up a compliance program to better prevent and detect potential outages, notify affected call centers and resume service quickly as possible.
The company's fine follows a $16 million settlement with CenturyLink Inc and a $3.4 million settlement with Verizon Communications Inc related to a multi-state six-hour 911 outage in April 2014.
"The commission has no higher priority than ensuring the reliability and resilience of our nation's communications networks so that consumers can reach public safety in their time of need," FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations and putting it on track for record annual earnings on the back of a memory chip super-cycle.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Twitter dropped about 1 percent on Thursday after co-founder Ev Williams said he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.