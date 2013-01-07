Workers survey damage to the San Francisco Bay Bridge after the 750-foot-long tanker 'Overseas Reymar' collided with the bridge's 'Echo' support tower in San Francisco, California January 7, 2013. According the the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel stuck the tower while heading out to sea but did not appear to be leaking oil. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel maintains a perimeter around the 750-foot-long tanker 'Overseas Reymar' after the vessel collided with the San Francisco Bay Bridge's 'Echo' tower, seen between the two ships, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

The 750-foot-long tanker 'Overseas Reymar' lies at anchor after striking a support pylon of the San Francisco Bay Bridge, seen in background, in San Francisco, California January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger

SAN FRANCISCO An oil tanker struck a tower of the San Francisco Bay Bridge on Monday but did not appear to spill any oil into the bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 750-foot-long "Overseas Reymar", sailing under a Marshall Islands flag, was empty except for water that was used as ballast, U.S. Coast Guard Lieutenant Heather Lampert said.

The tanker was about five miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, where the San Francisco Bay opens into the Pacific Ocean.

None of the channels or ports in the San Francisco Bay were listed as shut as of Monday afternoon, according to the Coast Guard's website.

California Department of Transportation inspectors were sent to check for damage to the Bay Bridge, which links San Francisco and Oakland.

The tanker struck a fender at the foot of a support tower in the bridge's western span. "The fender took the hit like it's supposed to," said Randy Rentschler, director of public affairs at the California Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

He said the collision did not appear to have caused any significant damage to the bridge.

In 2007, the tanker Cosco Busan spilled more than 200,000 liters of heavy fuel oil after striking the Bay Bridge in heavy fog.

(Reporting By Gerry Shih and Erwin Seba; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Gary Hill)