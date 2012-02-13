WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday that the so-called Buffett Rule should replace the current U.S. alternative minimum tax, which has grown inefficient more than 40 years after it started.

As part of his 2013 budget message, Obama said the alternative minimum tax "now burdens middle-class Americans rather than stopping the richest Americans from paying too little as was originally intended."

The Buffett rule, named after billionaire investor Warren Buffett, is a 30 percent minimum tax on households making $1 million or more a year.

Here's a Q&A on the alternative minimum tax and Obama's proposed Buffett rule.

WHAT IS THE alternative minimum tax?

The alternative minimum tax, or AMT, is a tax floor designed to prevent high-income earners from cutting their tax bills too much through deductions and exemptions. It was passed by Congress in 1969.

WHAT'S WRONG WITH THE AMT NOW?

The AMT is hitting more middle-class taxpayers as inflation over 40 years pushed wages up, while tax cuts reduced income thresholds.

Families with children in high income-tax states are particularly vulnerable because itemized tax deductions - for children and for state and local taxes - cannot be applied to the AMT.

About 4 million taxpayers paid the AMT in 2011, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Just 20,000 taxpayers were hit by the AMT in 1970.

WHY HAS CONGRESS BEEN UNABLE TO END THE AMT?

Congress routinely "patches" the AMT to keep it from hitting taxpayers of modest means by adjusting the income threshold. Legislation will be needed soon to renew the AMT patch for 2012.

Congress cannot permanently kill the AMT because it would balloon the deficit. The estimated revenue loss from eliminating it, assuming tax cuts are extended for middle income taxpayers, would be about $1.9 trillion over 10 years, according to Obama's fiscal 2013 budget released on Monday.

WHAT IS THE BUFFETT RULE?

The president last year proposed the Buffett rule - a minimum tax aimed specifically at the seven-figure income crowd.

With no long-term reform for the AMT on the horizon, the Obama budget assumes the AMT will be patched again.

"Right now the AMT is really just a band-aid that gets patched year after year," a senior Obama administration official told reporters on Monday.

The Buffett rule "is to focus the AMT on what it is supposed to do - which is ensure that the highest income taxpayers can't completely avoid their tax responsibilities by taking advantage of various loopholes and special provisions," the official said.

(Reporting By Patrick Temple-West; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Philip Barbara)