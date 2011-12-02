Speaker of the House John Boehner talks during a news conference to discuss the American Energy & Infrastructure Jobs Plan on Capitol Hill in Washington November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The Senate on Thursday blocked a Republican plan to extend the payroll tax cut for workers for one year.

By a vote of 78-20, the Senate defeated the Republican legislation. Earlier, the Senate killed a Democratic version of the payroll tax cut extension.

Senate leaders are expected to begin negotiating a compromise. Under current law, the payroll tax cut for workers is scheduled to expire on December 31.

The House of Representatives has not yet come up with its version of a payroll tax cut extension but is expected to do so now that Speaker John Boehner has signaled his support.

