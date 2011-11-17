WASHINGTON As the United States looks toward tax reform, it will be difficult to lower the corporate tax rate without increasing taxes on individuals, tax experts told members of Congress on Thursday.

Cutting the top corporate rate of 35 percent, the world's highest statutory rate, is a goal of many lawmakers from both parties amid complaints from U.S. businesses.

Dave Camp, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, last month proposed a plan to cut the top corporate and individual tax rates to 25 percent.

But Camp's plan, presented as a "revenue neutral" proposal, lacks specifics and is "a map without street signs," said Democratic Representative Richard Neal at a hearing on tax reform, a difficult policy project that most experts say likely cannot be accomplished this year and perhaps not even in 2012.

Martin Sullivan, a contributing editor at Tax Analysts, said, "It just seems out of the question that revenue neutral reform could get anywhere near 25 percent."

The United States could seek revenues outside the corporate sector, such as a value-added tax or additional taxes on capital gains, but these would be politically tough, he said.

Witnesses applauded Camp's proposal as a necessary first step, but said changes to the corporate tax code cannot be done in a vacuum without affecting individuals.

"Ideally, we want to do all reforms together," said John Harrington, a partner with SNR Denton, a law firm.

Also on Thursday, the New Democrat Coalition, a group of 42 House Democrats, said it wants corporate and individual rates reformed "in tandem."

"Limiting reform to corporate taxation may leave some small businesses behind and retain overlapping and inconsistent rules," the group said.

Such reform should include lower corporate tax rates and greater incentives for U.S. corporations to bring foreign profits into the United States, the coalition said.