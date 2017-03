WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Justice is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to probe the Internal Revenue Service over its targeting of certain groups, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday.

Holder said reports that the tax auditing agency held certain conservative political groups and other organizations to extra scrutiny were "certainly outrageous and unacceptable," if not criminal.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)