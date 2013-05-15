A general view of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Building in Washington, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON A second House of Representatives committee announced on Wednesday it will hold a hearing on the Internal Revenue Service's targeting of conservative groups for extra tax scrutiny.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will hold a hearing on May 22, an aide to Representative Darrell Issa, the Republican committee chairman, said.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Neil Wolin; former IRS Commissioner Doug Shulman; Lois Lerner, chief of the IRS tax exempt unit; and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George are being asked to testify.

On Friday, a separate House committee will hold the first hearing on the matter since it erupted last week. George and acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller will testify there.

