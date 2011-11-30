Missing your tax refund this year? The check may be waiting at the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. tax collection agency said on Wednesday.

There are 99,123 taxpayers who are due a refund check that could not be delivered because of mailing address errors, the IRS said. The average check is for $1,547 this year for a total of $153.3 million.

Last year, more than 78.4 million taxpayers bypassed the post office and chose to receive refunds via direct deposit.

In fiscal year 2010, the IRS sent out 199 million individual tax refunds for a total of $358 billion.

