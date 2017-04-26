Wall St. slides as tech wreck resumes
Technology shares came under pressure yet again on Thursday, weighing on all three major Wall Street indexes, as investors fretted about stretched valuations.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the plan for "the biggest tax cut" in U.S. history due to be released later on Wednesday by the White House would cut the business tax rate to 15 percent, including for small businesses.
"This is going to be the biggest tax cut and the largest tax reform in the history of our country," Mnuchin said at a news forum in Washington. He said there was fundamental agreement between President Donald Trump's administration and the Congress on the goals of the tax reform, and the details would be worked out.
Separately, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said he had seen a "sneak preview" of the plan. "We like it a lot, it puts us on the same page, we’re in agreement on 80 percent and on the 20 percent we’re in the same ballpark," Ryan said.
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. factory output fell unexpectedly in May on a broad decline in production, including the manufacturing of cars, casting a shadow over the economy's rebound from sluggishness at the start of the year.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to shrinking labor market slack that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again this year despite moderate inflation growth.