President Barack Obama speaks about the payroll tax cut extension from the briefing room of the White House in Washington December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama demanded on Tuesday that Republicans pass a bill to extend the payroll tax cut and warned that without action from them, taxes on American households would go up.

"The clock is ticking. Time is running out. And if the House Republicans refuse to vote for the Senate bill or even allow it to come up for a vote, taxes will go up in 11 days," Obama told reporters in a surprise visit in the White House press briefing room.

(Reporting By Caren Bohan; Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)