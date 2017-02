House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) walks to his office after the House voting on Capitol Hill in Washington December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, in a telephone conversation with President Barack Obama, reiterated his chamber's opposition to a Senate-passed two-month extension of a payroll tax cut, a Boehner aide said on Wednesday.

The aide added that Boehner again called for the start of formal negotiations between the House and Senate on a full-year bill.

