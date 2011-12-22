WASHINGTON Representative Dave Camp said on Thursday that Republicans are not proposing a three-month extension of the popular payroll tax cut as a possible compromise with the Democratic-led Senate.

Asked to clarify comments about the possibility of a three-month extension, Camp said it was not a Republican proposal nor a so-called "trial balloon" to test support for the idea. He said he was simply trying to underscore the difficulty for employers in implementing a two-month extension approved by the Senate. House Republicans are insisting on negotiating a full-year extension before the popular tax break for workers expired on December 31.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan)