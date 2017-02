House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday dismissed broad criticism by fellow conservatives of House Republican's refusal to approve a bipartisan Senate deal extending the payroll tax cut and jobless benefits.

"Politics will be politics," he said, in response to a question about whether Republicans are suffering politically from the standoff, which threatens to lead to an increase in taxes for 160 million Americans if no deal is reached by December 31.

(Reporting By Kim Dixon)