WASHINGTON U.S. companies holding billions in profits overseas say onerous U.S. tax rates prevent them from bringing the money home, but a congressional study on Wednesday disputed that, concluding half the funds are already put into U.S.-based assets.

Big companies like Cisco Systems and Pfizer Inc want lawmakers to approve a "repatriation" holiday for about $1.5 trillion in foreign profits that many companies say are trapped abroad for tax reasons.

Legislation stalled in Congress would give companies a big break - taxing them at a rate of about 5 percent instead of the going 35 percent corporate tax rate - for a limited time. They argue that repatriated profits would jump-start the economy.

Democratic Senator Carl Levin, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, commissioned the study, which found that 27 major companies had $250 billion in U.S. investments out of $540 billion in profits earned abroad.

"Their claim is that their foreign funds are otherwise trapped abroad," Levin, a repatriation opponent, told reporters. "These funds are available and used about half the time in the

U.S."

Companies can put those profits into U.S. stocks and bonds or bank accounts without triggering the repatriation tax. But they can't use them to pay dividends, expand their own operations, build buildings or make other capital investments.

'UNCOMPETITIVE TAX ENVIRONMENT'

Company lobbyists disputed the report's conclusion.

"Like any other foreign company, foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies are able to utilize the U.S. banking system," said a statement by a coalition of big companies known as WIN.

"But it would be better for the U.S. economy if American companies could actually put this money to work in our domestic economy."

Previous reports by Levin's committee and independent sources found that a 2004 tax holiday did not lead to job creation.

The committee sought data from the companies on their profits earned abroad from foreign subsidiaries, and the percentage of so-called undistributed foreign earnings invested in the United States -- a legal practice.

Once foreign earnings of U.S. corporations are distributed as dividends in the United States, they are subject to the U.S. corporate tax. The official U.S. tax rate is among the highest in the world, which companies say keeps them from bringing foreign profits back.

Companies say the repatriation holiday could stimulate the flailing U.S. economy and help boost employment.

"We know Senator Levin is aware that America suffers from an uncompetitive tax environment," said Ashley Wilson, tax lobbyist for the Chamber of Commerce, among the groups backing repatriation. "Repatriation is one way to spur growth and jobs right now."

Backers of repatriation are trying to attach the legislation to a year-end deal to renew a payroll tax break for workers that has bipartisan backing.

That effort faces long odds though, in part because congressional scorekeepers said it would cost the Treasury tens of billions of dollars.

