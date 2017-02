U.S. Rep. Jeff Landry (R-LA) holds a sign during U.S. President Barack Obama's address before a joint session of Congress inside the chamber of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON The Republican-led House of Representatives defied a White House veto threat on Tuesday and passed a bill to expedite approval of the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas pipeline project.

The provision was part of a broader bill to extend a payroll tax cut for 160 million Americans. Democrats oppose Republicans' efforts to link the two issues and the measure is expected to die in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro)