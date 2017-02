WASHINGTON Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday called on the House of Representatives to pass a temporary extension of a payroll tax cut and launch negotiations on a longer-term measure.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid "should appoint conferees on the long-term bill and the House should pass an extension that locks in the thousands of Keystone XL pipeline jobs, prevents any disruption in the payroll tax holiday or other expiring provisions," McConnell said in a statement.

Democrats have already proposed taking such action.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)