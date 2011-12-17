WASHINGTON President Barack Obama welcomed a deal on Saturday worked out by divided lawmakers to extend a payroll tax cut for U.S. workers by two months and to continue emergency jobless aid.

"This is spending money that also benefits families and businesses and the entire economy, and (the jobless aid is) a lifeline that would have been lost for more than 2.5 million people in the first two months of next year if Congress had not acted," Obama said in brief remarks at the White House.

He urged Congress to move quickly when it returns from its winter recess to extend the tax cut for a full year, saying it would be "inexcusable" to allow the reduction to lapse.

"It should be a formality and hopefully it's done with as little drama as possible when they get back in January," Obama said.

