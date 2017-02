Framed by a supporter taking a photo, U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands after speaking at a campaign fund raiser in New York City, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that Republican proposals to extend a popular payroll tax cut fell substantially short of what President Barack Obama was proposing.

A Senate Republican proposal would extend a pay freeze for federal workers for another three years to cover the cost of Obama's call to extend the tax cut.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the Republican plan was an "unbalanced approach."