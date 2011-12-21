WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama wants a one-year extension of payroll tax cuts and would work with Republicans to accomplish that should the House of Representatives agree to a two-month extension as a first step.

"The president is committed to a one-year tax cut that has what he has been pushing here in Washington and around the country since September," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

The Senate has passed a two-month extension of the payroll tax cut extension but House Republicans blocked it on Tuesday, saying it was better to get a full-year agreement all at once.

