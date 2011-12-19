WASHINGTON The top Democratic lawmaker said on Monday that he would not start negotiating a one-year payroll tax cut extension until House Republicans passed the short-term tax cut that has already been approved by the Senate.

"I will not re-open negotiations until the House follows through and passes this agreement that was negotiated by Republican leaders, and supported by 90 percent of the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in a statement.

(Reporting by Donna Smith; editing by Anthony Boadle)