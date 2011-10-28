House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) talks to reporters after a Democratic caucus meeting about debt relief legislation with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Friday said she could support a plan allowing U.S. companies to repatriate overseas profits at a reduced tax rate if it would also create new jobs domestically.

Pelosi made the remarks during an interview on CNBC.

Earlier this week, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a Republican, unveiled draft legislation that would pave the way for giving U.S. companies a tax break for repatriating their overseas profits.

Asked whether she could support legislation cutting the federal tax on profits being returned to the United States by corporations, Pelosi said: "If they were tied to job creation in the U.S."

An estimated $1.2 trillion to $1.5 trillion in corporate profits has been stashed abroad by U.S. companies to avoid taxes. Under current law, if the money is brought back home, it faces a 35 percent tax, minus credits for taxes paid to foreign governments.

Camp's legislation, sketched out on Wednesday, would set a transitional tax of only 5.25 percent. Other lawmakers offered similar legislation earlier this year in the House and Senate.

It is unclear when Camp would try to advance his measure, which is vigorously supported by lobbyists for large multinational corporations, many from the technology and pharmaceutical industries.

Corporate lobbyists have hoped that a "super committee" of Congress looking at ways to reduce deficits might tuck the repatriation bill into any package they produce by November 23.

"We have been in conversations for a long time on how you could repatriate the funds at a lower tax rate, tying it though to job creation in our country," Pelosi told CNBC.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Donna Smith; Editing by Eric Beech)