WASHINGTON US House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said he would call the vacationing House of Representatives back into session next week if he fails to get unanimous consent on Friday for a payroll tax cut deal with the Senate.

Boehner said it was his goal to get unanimous consent - a way to pass legislation without a roll call vote - on the two-month extension of the expiring payroll tax cut.

The House is scheduled to hold a non-legislative session on Friday. Boehner said he would "absolutely" call back the House for a roll call vote if someone objects on Friday.

