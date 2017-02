WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama would veto a bill proposed by Republicans in the House of Representatives if it were approved by Congress and sent to his desk.

"This debate should not be about scoring political points. This debate should be about cutting taxes for the middle class," the White House said in a statement, referring to the Middle Class Tax Act of 2011 being proposed by House Republicans. "If the President were presented with (it) he would veto the bill."

(Reporting by Alister Bull and Caren Bohan; editing by Jackie Frank)