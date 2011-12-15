WASHINGTON The White House on Thursday welcomed progress in Congress towards resolving a dispute over payroll taxes and government funding and said it was confident a deal could be clinched.

"We are certainly encouraged by signs of a willingness by everyone to work together to get this important business done," White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.

"We believe a deal can get done and there is no reason to talk about a government shutdown," Carney said, adding that White House officials were involved in negotiations to secure a deal before lawmakers leave Washington for the holidays.

He also said President Barack Obama strongly preferred to have his proposed payroll tax cut extension paid for but was open to different ways to offset its costs.

Obama is "actively engaged" in the push for an agreement, Carney said, without giving details of phone calls or meetings the president has had beyond a Wednesday meeting at the White House with top congressional Democrats.

He declined to say whether Obama had been in direct contact with Republican leaders.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)