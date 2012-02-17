ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama remains committed to signing a payroll tax-cut extension into law as soon as Congress passes such legislation, the White House said on Thursday.

"The process is moving forward and the president looks forward to signing into law an extension of the tax cut ... and an extension of unemployment benefits that's vital to people looking for work and vital to the economy and our recovery," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

He was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Obama headed to campaign events in San Francisco and while Democratic and Republican leaders back in Washington rallied support for a bipartisan tax deal.

