A New Jersey teenager died in a freak accident when he became wedged between large slabs of granite and marble outside a countertop store not far from his home, according to local news reports.

The body of the 17-year-old boy, who was identified as Jared Marchiano of Berkeley Township in local media reports, was found early Saturday morning. It appears the teen was trespassing when he somehow was crushed by a slab that was estimated to weigh approximately 650 pounds, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Authorities believe the death was accidental, but are trying to determine what led the teen to the counter store property, the news outlet reported.

