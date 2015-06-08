LOS ANGELES Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl from Southern California who ran away from home because she was overwhelmed by pressure when she went to take her college admissions test, authorities said on Monday.

Mira Hu was dropped off on Saturday at Arcadia High School, just east of Los Angeles, to take the Scholastic Aptitude Test. When her parents went to pick her up later that day, she could not be found, Arcadia police said in a statement.

A short time later, Hu sent a text message to her brother saying she was running away from home because she felt under too much stress from school and the SAT, police said.

Hu, who was wearing a black jacket and black jeans and carrying a large backpack, was initially believed to be heading for some other part of California, police said.

Arcadia police said on Monday they were handing over the case to police in nearby San Marino, because that is where the girl lives with her family. They said Hu did not appear to have been a victim of crime when she went missing.

