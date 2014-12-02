At least three people died, including two children, and at least 20 were injured in a crash on Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee, involving two school buses, according to local media reports.

The crash happened on Asheville Highway at 2:50 p.m., a Knoxville Police representative said, but she could not confirm other details.

The deceased adult was a teachers' aide, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Amanda Johnson, a spokeswoman for Knox County Schools, said that the buses served Chilhowee Intermediate School and Sunnyview Primary School in the eastern Tennessee city.

Twenty children were brought to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries, said spokeswoman Erica Estep.

Three people are at University of Tennessee Medical Center, said hospital spokesman Jim Ragonese. He could not give their conditions or age.

