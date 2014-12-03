Three people were killed and more than two dozen injured on Tuesday afternoon after a school bus crossed a concrete median on a Tennessee highway and crashed into another school bus traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Two young girls from the Knox County Schools and a woman who worked as a teacher's aide died in the crash that happened just before 3 p.m., Knoxville police said.

"It's a horrible tragedy," Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch told a news conference aired by WATE television news. "Our hearts go out to these families who have lost loved ones today ... We ask the community to pray for the loss of life."

Knoxville police said the investigation details were very preliminary. One bus had severe front-end damage and the other appeared to have been broadsided and was lying on its side.

The children involved were from kindergarten to third grade.

Twenty children were brought to East Tennessee Children's Hospital and all had been treated and released by later Tuesday, spokeswoman Erica Estep said. Knoxville police said the children sustained cuts, scrapes, bruises and other injuries.

Three people were transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center with minor to severe injuries and were considered stable, Rausch said.

Four other people arrived at the medical center on their own, UT Medical Center spokesman Jim Ragonese said. As of Tuesday night, four people were in the hospital and three people had been discharged, he said.

The crash was "an unspeakable tragedy," Knox County Schools Superintendent James McIntyre said.

"We lost some of our Knox County Schools family, some of our youngest children," McIntyre told reporters.

The buses served Chilhowee Intermediate School and Sunnyview Primary School in the eastern Tennessee city. Classes will not be held on Wednesday at the two schools, but they will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make counselors available for students and families who need support, the district said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to assist Knoxville police in the crash investigation, police said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh)