NASHVILLE, Tennessee A Tennessee woman has died from injuries suffered in an explosion that killed her husband, a retired lawyer, at their home this week, state authorities said Thursday.

Marion Setzer, 72, had been flown in critical condition to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after the explosion on Monday that killed her husband, Jon Setzer, 74.

She died Wednesday night at the medical center, said Illana Tate, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jon Setzer had been found dead after the explosion, which was reported at about 5 p.m. local time on Monday at the Setzers house in Lebanon, Tennessee, which is about 40 miles east of Nashville.

Investigators from the start zeroed in on a package as the source of the explosion, but have been tight-lipped about its contents or whether anyone was targeted.

"Any specific information regarding the package and the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," Tate said Thursday.

An $8,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case and officials have asked people who see a package they find suspicious to contact local law enforcement officers.

The Setzers attended Lebanon First United Methodist Church, Senior Pastor Mike Ripski said in a statement. Jon Setzer was a student of the Bible, beloved teacher and wise counselor and Marion Setzer had a sweet spirit and gentle demeanor, he said.

"Their home was a 'haven of blessing and place of peace,'" Ripski said. "This horrific tragedy has left the church and all who know them in disbelief and profound grief."

(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Richard Chang)