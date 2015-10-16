NASHVILLE, Tenn. A Memphis man accused of fatally shooting his off-duty police officer neighbor was charged on Friday with federal illegal possession of a firearm, which carries a potentially longer sentence than pending state charges, officials said.

Lorenzo Clark, 36, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Terence Olridge, 31, on Sunday while the officer was headed to work in Memphis. He charged in state court with felony possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Memphis police accused Clark of shooting Olridge multiple times during an altercation, but he has not been charged in the officer's death. Olridge then went back to his house to get help and was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Clark surrendered to police at his home and admitted to pulling a 9mm handgun from his pants and firing several shots at Olridge, according to court documents. The investigation is continuing and Clark may face additional charges, police said.

Olridge had just marked his first anniversary with the department and was expecting a baby with his fiancée, who was four months pregnant at the time of the shooting, police said.

A conviction on the federal firearms charge calls for up to 10 years in prison, while a conviction on the state charge carries a maximum of six years in prison and as little as one year, according to spokesmen for U.S. and state prosecutors.

The state and federal gun charges are based on Clark's 2003 conviction for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

A hearing on the state firearms charge is set for Oct. 20. Clark is being held at a county jail on $100,000 bond.

