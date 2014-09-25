NASHVILLE Four Memphis police officers have been suspended with pay for tipping over a portable toilet where a suspect had tried to hide, after a video of the Sept. 19 arrest circulated widely on social media, the Commercial Appeal newspaper reported on Thursday.

The video showed the officers closing in on the portable potty at a construction site where the suspect had hidden.

The officers tipped the portable toilet over and then put it upright again. The police kicked the suspect and handcuffed him after he came out of the potty, the video showed.

The Commercial Appeal said the man in the toilet was Joseph Hampton and that he had run away from police who had responded to a call from an apartment where he was unwanted.

Hampton was arrested on trespassing and evading arrest charges and released on $250 bond, according to local media.

The Memphis Police public information office did not respond to calls and e-mail requests for information on Thursday.

(Editing by Fiona Ortiz)