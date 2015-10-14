NASHVILLE, Tenn. A man refused entrance to a large Nashville house party near Tennessee State University on Wednesday responded by shooting another man in the head and wounding two others, police said.

A group of three men arrived at the home and were denied entry, Nashville police said. One of the three "made a comment about shooting at the place,” the police report said. Soon after, multiple shots were fired outside the building, it said.

Police said one suspect is being sought for the shooting.

Calvin James Scott Jr., 20, was shot in the head and is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to local media. A hospital spokesman would not confirm or deny that he was being treated there.

Chase Stevenson, 19, a student at Tennessee State, was shot in his buttocks and was being treated at Vanderbilt, police said.

Aaron Bachelor, 20, a student at Nashville State Community College, was shot in the left arm and treated and released from Centennial Medical Center.

Police said Scott was sitting in a car with his girlfriend when he heard gunfire and was shot after he got out to investigate.

“Although armed, it does not appear that Scott fired,” the police report said.

A Tennessee State University spokesman declined to comment until the police finished their investigation.

