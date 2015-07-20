WASHINGTON General jihadist propaganda on the Internet may have inspired Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez, 24, who allegedly killed five servicemen in Tennessee on Thursday before being shot dead himself, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Monday.

The source, who asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive information, said, however, that a direct link had not been established between Abdulazeez and specific groups such as Islamic State.

The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

