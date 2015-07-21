U.S. flag flies alongside a sign in honor of the four Marines killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

MARIETTA, Ga. Thousands of mourners are expected on Tuesday night at a memorial service for Marine Lance Cpl. Squire K. “Skip” Wells, one of the five U.S. servicemen slain last week in Tennessee.

Wells, 21, a reservist, was the youngest victim of an attack being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. He is the first to be honored individually at a memorial service.

Fresh out of boot camp, Wells was remembered as a marching band nerd, who had recently returned from a trip to Disney World in Florida with his mother Cathy Wells, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

He was killed last Thursday when authorities say Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez opened fire at a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tenn., slaying Wells and three other Marines.

Three others were injured in the attacks that took place at two locations, including a U.S. Navy sailor who later died.

Wells' memorial service will be held at the football stadium at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga., just north of Atlanta, where he graduated in 2012 and was active in the ROTC.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the 24-year-old alleged shooter, Abdulazeez, a Kuwaiti-born naturalized U.S. citizen who died in firefight with police.

Wells liked to play flag football and shoot toy guns, according to CBS News. He studied history at Georgia Southern University, according to his Facebook page, before leaving school last year to join the military and following his grandfather who served in the U.S. Air Force. He dreamed of becoming a drill sergeant, according to WRCB-TV in Chattanooga.

(Editing by Letitia Stein and Lisa Lambert)