NASHVILLE, Tenn. A man shot and killed his wife outside a Memphis grocery store early on Wednesday morning before killing himself, police said.

The woman, an employee of the Kroger store, had just arrived at work in her car at about 5:40 a.m. local time when her husband drove up in an SUV and rammed it into his wife's car, said Memphis Police Sergeant Alyssa Macon-Moore.

The woman exited her vehicle through a passenger door, and as she ran, her husband began firing shots, Macon-Moore said. When a police officer arrived at the scene, he found the woman lying on the ground and the man armed with a gun.

As the officer took cover, the suspect pointed a gun at the officer and yelled for the officer to kill him. The man then fatally shot himself, Macon-Moore said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not provide their names, but they were identified by local media as Chatoya and Rodriguez Hunter.

Tim Brown, president of the Delta Division for Kroger said in a statement that the store is assisting the police, and grief counselors were onsite to help store workers with the "tragic incident."

