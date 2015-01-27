NASHVILLE, Tenn. Two former Vanderbilt University football players were found guilty on Tuesday in the rape of an unconscious female student.

A jury in Nashville returned a verdict after less than four hours of deliberations. Prosecutors said the woman was raped on June 23, 2013, and that the assault was proved by what the young men recorded on a cellphone.

The case comes at a time of heightened national discussion about the prevalence of sexual assault on college campuses.

Relatives of Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey broke into tears as the two were led away after the verdict. They will be sentenced on March 6.

Also charged with the rape are former Vanderbilt football players Brandon Banks and Jaborian McKenzie, who are awaiting trial. All four were kicked off the football team and banned from campus after the charges were filed.

A fifth Vanderbilt football player, Chris Boyd, faced up to two years in prison on a felony charge of helping to cover up the crime, but was placed on probation for a year in exchange for his testimony against his former teammates.

(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)