SAN ANTONIO A anti-abortion group is planning to move its national headquarters into an abortion clinic in Texas that was forced to close due to new restrictions placed on the procedures in the state.

Shawn Carney, campaign director for the group 40 Days for Life, said on Monday the building in Bryan will house the nerve center of its efforts to abolish other clinics across the country. The group first made its mark by launching protests at the Bryan clinic, about 90 miles (145 km) northeast of Austin.

"What was once a place of death and despair is now going to be a place of life and hope," Carney said. The building will have medical facilities and conduct tests for things such as sexually transmitted diseases, Carney added.

Before the restrictions went into effect last year, there were 40 licensed abortion facilities in Texas. That number has dropped by about half since then, according to evidence cited by a U.S. federal judge.

Critics said the restrictions have little to no public health value and could cause women to seek dangerous, back-alley abortions.

One of the restrictions requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of their clinics. Backers said the requirement would help protect continuity of care. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association say admitting privilege regulations impose medically unnecessary requirements on doctors.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)