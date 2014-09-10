AUSTIN Texas A regional jet carrier operating a flight for Delta Air Lines made an emergency landing in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday after experiencing cabin pressure problems but there were no reported injuries, an airport official said.

The Compass Airlines Embraer 175 regional jet on Delta Flight 5733 had 76 people on board and was bound for Los Angeles. It departed Austin at about 4 p.m. and returned to the same airport about 75 minutes hour after that, a spokesman for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said.

Earlier in the day, there was a small plane crash near the same airport where one person was killed, a man who has yet to be identified.

