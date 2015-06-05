A general view of the Twin Peaks restaurant where nine members of a motorcycle gang were shot and killed in Waco, in this file photo taken Texas May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone/Files

AUSTIN, Texas Lawyers for 144 people jailed after a deadly fight between motorcycle gangs last month in Waco, Texas, have filed a petition seeking prompt bail hearings, saying state authorities are unlawfully dragging their heels in processing the group.

The petition filed on Thursday in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals also seeks more judges to help speed up hearings set to start on June 16 for the group that has been jailed since May 17 on initial bond of $1 million each, a sum too high for most to pay.

"At the current speed of bond hearings, scores of people will never even be reached for potentially weeks or months," the petition said.

The McLennan County District Attorney's Office, which is handling the case, was not immediately available for comment.

"This petition is filed out of frustration with the

glacial response to this unusual event and the failure of the judiciary to meet its fundamental duty of administrating justice promptly, efficiently and fairly," the lawsuit said.

Nine people were killed and 18 injured when bikers from rival gangs attacked each other with guns, knives, brass knuckles, clubs and motorcycle chains at a Twin Peaks Sports Bar and Grill in the central Texas city of Waco.

More than 170 people were arrested and held on organized crime charges relating to capital murder. Since then, about 30 have been able to post bond or win their release.

Currently, there are five district judges, according to the lawsuit, which did not say how many more the group was seeking.

Legal experts have said the mass arrest and detention give law enforcement time to figure out who did what to whom as they try to find the main players in the deadly fight that spilled out into two parking lots and left behind a blood-soaked crime scene littered with shell casings.

The incident ended when police, who had been positioned outside in anticipation of trouble, opened fire.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey)