DALLAS A dead man was found in the bathroom of a Greyhound bus at a Dallas maintenance facility on Wednesday, the company said.

Maintenance workers noticed the bathroom door was locked, wedged it open and discovered the body inside, according to spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson.

There were no reports of disturbances prior to the body being found, she said.

Dallas Police were not immediately available for comment. The identity of the man and cause of death are unknown.

The bus departed from Los Angeles and made stops in El Paso, Abilene and Fort Worth before arriving in Dallas, Gipson said.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and James Dalgleish)