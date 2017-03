SAN ANTONIO A husband and wife, both in their 80s, died on Tuesday in a murder-suicide that took place in a central Texas hospital room where the woman was being treated for a serious illness, officials said.

The couple, who have not been identified, was found by their daughter, who went to San Marcos hospital to visit her sick mother.

The couple was shot to death. The husband was 87 and the wife 85.

(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)