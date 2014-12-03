DALLAS The bodies of a couple in their 90s were found with gunshot wounds to their heads in an apparent murder-suicide at a Fort Worth-area assisted living facility on Wednesday, police said.

An employee at Whitley Place assisted living center in the suburb of Keller found the bodies of Joe and Georgianne Woolum lying side-by-side in a bed. Both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Joe Woolum's gunshot wound suggested that he put a pistol in his mouth and fired, said Lieutenant Brenda Slovak, spokeswoman for Keller Police.

"There was no evidence of any marital problems between them," Slovak said. "We understand that she had some type of medical issues."

No one at the center heard gunshots, she said.

Slovak did not have any information on how long the couple had been married. She said it was possible for them to legally have a firearm.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two of our residents early this morning," said Greg Boemer, vice president of operations for Capital Senior Living, parent company of Whitley Place.

